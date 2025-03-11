Foreigners injured in avalanche in Armenia

11 Mar. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Spanish citizens were injured in an avalanche in Armenia, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia reported on March 11.

The snow mass descended on the northern peak of Mount Aragats, trapping a group of nine people. Eight of them have been rescued, while seach efforts are currently underway for another.

Various specialized equipment, including two helicopters, are involved in the search operation.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Health, the victims were taken to a medical facility, where doctors diagnosed them with injuries of varying severity.