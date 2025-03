12 Mar. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Solidcore Resources has entered into an agreement to acquire the Tokhtar gold deposit in northern Kazakhstan.

The company said the deal will be carried out in several stages. Initially, Solidcore Resources will gain control of 51% of the project.

The package is valued at approximately $25 million. The Tokhtar mining license area spans 7.5 square kilometers.