12 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Europe needs Azerbaijani gas, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said following talks with President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova.

The Azerbaijani president recalled that Azerbaijan currently exports natural gas to 12 countries, and geographically, our customers are located in Eurasia.

Noting that 10 out of these 12 countries are European nations, he recalled that last year, Azerbaijan exported 25 billion cubic meters of gas to foreign markets.

"Of course, we produce more than this,” Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state stressed that Europe needs Azerbaijani gas.

"The Declaration on Strategic Partnership in the field of energy between the European Union and Azerbaijan, signed in Baku about three years ago, is a clear manifestation of this,” Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani President emphasized that Baku has always attached great importance to the requests of our European partners, noting that Azerbaijani gas contributes to the energy security of many European countries.