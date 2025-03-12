Saakashvili sentenced to 9 years in prison for embezzling

12 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili was sentenced to 9 more years in prison after being found guilty of embezzlement.

Saakashvili was jailed for six years for abuse of power after he returned to Georgia in 2021. He has spent much of that sentence in a prison hospital.

He is accused of embezzling more than $3.2 million (8.3 million lari) on personal purposes.

The politician's former head of the Special State Protection Service Teimuraz Janashia was sentenced to pay a fine of 300,000 lari.