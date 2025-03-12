Azerbaijani athlete wins gold at European Wrestling Championship

12 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani athlete Gunay Gurbanova won a gold medal at the European Wrestling Championships in the Albanian capital Tirana, the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation reported.

Gurbanova (59 kg) met with Italian Aurora Russo. Gurbanova, who faced the reigning European and World U20 Champions, secured the win by scoring 4 points in the first half. The score remained 4-0 in the second half, and 17-year-old Gunay Gurbanova won the European U23 Championship in her debut match.

Another representative of Azerbaijan Asmar Cankurtaran (50 kg) won the bronze medal, defeating her opponent from Türkiye Songul Kavaz with a score of 9:3.