Body of missing Spanish mountaineer found in Armenia

the Russian-Armenian center of humanitarian response

Armenian search and rescue teams have found the body of the missing Spanish mountaineer, the Rescue Service said in a statement.

The body was found at 10:15 local time. 

Multiple search and rescue teams including a helicopter were dispatched to the scene for the operation. 

The Spanish mountaineer went missing yesterday on the summit of Mount Aragats as a result of an avalanche

Multiple rescue teams were involved in the operation, including 29 rescuers, 4 mountaineers and an employee of the Aragats HPP, Armenpress reported.

 

