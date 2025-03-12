Body of missing Spanish mountaineer found in Armenia

12 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian search and rescue teams have found the body of the missing Spanish mountaineer, the Rescue Service said in a statement.

The body was found at 10:15 local time.

Multiple search and rescue teams including a helicopter were dispatched to the scene for the operation.

The Spanish mountaineer went missing yesterday on the summit of Mount Aragats as a result of an avalanche.

Multiple rescue teams were involved in the operation, including 29 rescuers, 4 mountaineers and an employee of the Aragats HPP, Armenpress reported.