Body of missing Spanish mountaineer found in Armenia

Armenian search and rescue teams have found the body of the missing Spanish mountaineer, the Rescue Service said in a statement.
The body was found at 10:15 local time.
Multiple search and rescue teams including a helicopter were dispatched to the scene for the operation.
The Spanish mountaineer went missing yesterday on the summit of Mount Aragats as a result of an avalanche.
Multiple rescue teams were involved in the operation, including 29 rescuers, 4 mountaineers and an employee of the Aragats HPP, Armenpress reported.