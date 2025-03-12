Moscow supports resuming original Iran nuclear deal

12 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia would be in favor of resuming the format which developed the original Iranian nuclear deal endorsed by the Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

According to the Russian top diplomat, the U.S. is seeking to demand that Iran refrain from supporting a number of groups in the Middle East for a new nuclear deal.

"What is worrying is that there are some indications that the Americans would like this new deal to be accompanied by political conditions, insisting that there should be some verifiable arrangement for Iran not to support groups in Iraq, in Lebanon, in Syria, anywhere, which I don't think is going to fly," Sergey Lavrov said.

The five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany struck a nuclear deal with Iran in 2015 to address the crisis over its nuclear program. Donald Trump who held his first tenure as the US president withdrew from the agreement in 2018, while former US President Joe Biden repeatedly signaled his willingness to bring the U.S. back into the nuclear deal.