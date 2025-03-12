Moscow expects national unity government to be formed in Syria

12 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov voiced hope for a successful establishment of a government of national unity in Syria under the current conditions.

"Winners and national unity - it's slightly different. I hope it will be national unity in Syria but so far it is really a dangerous place," Sergey Lavrov said.

Earlier, clashes broke out in the provinces of Latakia, Tartus, and Homs between the security forces subordinate to the new Syrian authorities and supporters of ex-President Bashar al-Assad. The most intense shootings took place in the city of Jableh, where Alawites live. The number of deaths exceeded 800.