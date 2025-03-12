Tickets for Armenia vs Georgia football match on sale

12 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UEFA Nations League play-off tie between Armenia and Georgia will take place on March 20 at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium.

Starting today, tickets are available at Armenia National Football Federation's website for buying tickets.

The sale of tickets for the games of the Armenian national team will be carried out online, there are no plans to sell physical tickets.

The return match between Georgia and Armenia will take place in Tbilisi at the Boris Paichadze Dynamo Arena on March 23.