Kremlin reveals no date and place of Putin-Trump meeting

12 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the time and place of a possible personal meeting between Russian and U.S. Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have not been determined yet.

He also noted Moscow and Washington currently have no arrangements on a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

Earlier, Trump has expressed his interest to meet with Putin. The prospect of such talks was discussed during a telephone conversation between the leaders in February.

Following the March 11 talks in Saudi Arabia, the U.S. and Ukrainian delegations came to a shared view on approaches to starting a settlement of the conflict, as it is understood in Washington and Kiev. In particular, representatives of the two countries consider a 30-day complete ceasefire necessary.