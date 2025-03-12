Azerbaijan among top 3 CIS countries reading most books

12 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan is among the three countries reading the most books in the CIS, Director General Andrey Kondrashov said at the 32nd International Book Exhibition-Fair.

"Culture is the core of civilization. According to the results of recent surveys, Belarus is the most book-reading country in the CIS. Some 369 out of every thousand people go to libraries and borrow 69 million books per year. Russia is in second place," Andrey Kondrashov said.

According to Kondrashov, Azerbaijan is in third place, followed by Kazakhstan.

A survey by the NOP World Culture Score Index found that residents of India read the most per week on average. ​India ranked first with an average of 10 hours and 42 minutes spent reading per person per week, while Thailand was second and China came in third. Russia trailed at number 7.