Armenia's ex-president faces new criminal charges

12 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian prosecutors have filed multiple criminal charges against former President Serzh Sargsyan in a case pertaining to the alleged unlawful sale of land plots near the Yerablur military cemetery.

The Prosecutor-General’s Office reported on March 12 that Sargsyan faces multiple counts of money laundering and grand theft charges in the case related to the unlawful alienation of the plots of lands adjacent to Yerablur Military Pantheon.

Prosecutors have banned Sargsyan from leaving the country pending the criminal proceedings.

The ex-president of Armenia was previously charged with embezzlement: prosecutors indicted him with embezzlement in a case concerning alleged grand theft of 500 million drams in public funds but he was subsequently acquitted.