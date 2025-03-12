Mourinho may be banned again in Türkiye 

12 Mar. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Jose Mourinho's social networks

The Fenerbahçe coach risks a second ban in Türkiye in less than a month. In February, he was suspended from managing the team for several games.

In Türkiye, the famous Portuguese specialist Jose Mourinho could be banned from matches once again, a message published on the portal of the country's football federation (TFF) reads.

Last month, the Fenerbahçe head coach was given a four-match ban for racism and insulting the referee. He was also fined for 42,500 euros.

A few days later, the ban was reduced to two matches. Commenting on this, Mourinho said that the head of the disciplinary committee celebrated his suspension in a Galatasaray T-shirt.