Wildfire season starts in Abkhazia

Wildfires are occurring more frequently in Abkhazia amid warm weather conditions. Rescuers urge residents of the country not to violate safety rules.

Firefighters are increasingly having to extinguish wildfires in Abkhazia. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the republic has warned of increased risks due to fire.

The ministry specified that over the past 24 hours, fires were extinguished in several districts, including Gagra, Sukhumi, Ochamchira, Tkuarchal and Gal.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the emergencies are still local, but it is not for long as it is getting hotter every day, the air is warming up faster, so the number of fires may increase significantly in the near future, as well as the area engulfed in flames.