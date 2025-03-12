Erdoğan names Türkiye’s strategic goal

12 Mar. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Türkiye

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that EU membership is Turkey's strategic goal. Earlier, he said that the European Union is trying to cope with one of the most serious security problems.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called joining the European Union a strategic goal for Ankara. He noted that Türkiye has repeatedly emphasized this.

The president said that the Turkish leadership often discusses with its interlocutors the desire to develop cooperation with Europe based on mutual benefit and respect.

The head of state added that the European Union will be able to prevent the loss of its power and status only through Türkiye’s full membership.