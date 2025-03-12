Iran approves agreement with EAEU on free trade zone

12 Mar. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The authorities of the Islamic Republic have finally approved the agreement with the EAEU on a free trade zone.

The Iranian ambassador to the Russian Federation, Kazem Jalali, confirmed the information.

The agreement on a free trade zone with the EAEU has been fully approved by Tehran, the Iranian ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, said.

The corresponding message was distributed by the press service of the diplomatic mission.

"During a telephone conversation with the Minister of Trade of the EAEU (Andrey) Slepnev, Iranian Ambassador Kazem Jalali officially announced the approval of the agreement,”

- the embassy comfirmed.