Armenia’s futsal national team secures spot in EURO 2026

13 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia’s national futsal team hosted Kazakhstan and secured a 4-2 victory, finishing first in its group. For the first time in history, Armenia has qualified for the UEFA Futsal European Championship.

The UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 will take place from January 18 to February 8, 2026, across two host countries - Latvia and Lithuania.

In the main qualification round, Armenia was placed in Group 6, competing against Albania, Denmark, and Kazakhstan.

The 10 group winners automatically qualify for EURO 2026, joining host nations Latvia and Lithuania in the final tournament. The remaining four spots will be contested in a playoff among the second-placed teams in each group. The top eight second-place teams from the main round will advance to the playoffs.