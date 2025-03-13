National security council formed in Syria

13 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa issued a decree to form the country's national security council, according to a statement from the Syrian president's office.

The council will take decisions related to the country's national security and challenges facing the state.

The body will be tasked with "coordinating and managing security and political policies", the country's presidency said.