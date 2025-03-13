Iranian authorities receive Donald Trump's letter

13 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said he received a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump on nuclear negotiations.

The letter was handed over to Araghchi by diplomatic advisor to the UAE president Anwar Gargash, Iranian media reported.

The Iranian FM said Tehran will not engage in talks with the U.SA. unless negotiations are free from pressure and threats.

Last week, Trump claimed he had sent a letter to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. Iran said for several days that it had not received such a letter.