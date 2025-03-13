Iran and U.S. begin nuclear talks

13 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran and the United States maintain contacts and are already conducting consultations on Iran's nuclear program through intermediaries.

"Regarding possible negotiations on nuclear issues, we have a plan and a well-thought-out strategy. Negotiations continue through intermediaries, and a channel of interaction with three European countries (UK, Germany and France) is also maintained," Araghchi said.

The diplomat added that Iran cooperates with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The minister warned that if Iran starts negotiations in conditions where the other side imposes a policy of maximum pressure, they will not achieve any results.