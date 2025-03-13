Türkiye to ask U.S. to extend Gazprombank sanctions waiver

13 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ankara will ask Washington to extend a waiver from anti-Russia sanctions on Gazprombank, the media reported, citing sources.

"Turkey is seeking to extend a U.S. waiver from sanctions, which would allow it to continue buying Russian natural gas, according to Turkish officials with knowledge of the matter," Bloomberg reported.

It is reported that Turkey's waiver from sanctions on Gazprombank was granted in December. However, Turkish officials have never publicly said when its waiver is to expire.

The officials said the relief period is due to end March 20 - a week from now - and that Ankara is working to extend it.

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek is scheduled to hold a call with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent this week to request the extension.