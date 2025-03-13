Organizers of illegal migration sentenced in Dagestan

13 Mar. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Khasavyurt Court of Dagestan has sentenced the organizers of a criminal group involved in illegal migration, the press service of the Federal Security Service writes.

According to the investigation, a local resident colluded with a citizen of one of the Central Asian countries. She concluded fictitious contracts with him and three other foreigners.

The signed documents gave the right to stay in Russia for one year. However, the citizens did not engage in the activities stipulated by the contracts.

It is noted that the perpetrator and her accomplice received a suspended sentence of two years under the article "Organization of illegal migration".