Russia opens Khmeimim military base to rescue Syrians

13 Mar. 18:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that Russia has opened the Khmeimim military base for Syrians who are seeking refuge amid the armed conflict in the west of the country.

"Our military has given shelter to more than 8,000 [people]. According to yesterday's statistics, the number is over 8,000, possibly closer to 9,000 Syrians. We are mainly talking about women and children",

Maria Zakharova said.

The Russian diplomatic spokesperson also noted that Moscow has no information about Russians who may have been affected by the clashes in the Arab Republic.

Let us remind that violent clashes began in Syria last week, when the troops of the new Damascus government began fighting with the Alawites in the west of the country, who support former President Bashar al-Assad. This has led to numerous civilian casualties.

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed concernover the situation and called for the establishment of a system of power that would meet the interests of all groups of the population in the Arab Republic.