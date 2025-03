14 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye has decided to quarantine several villages in Adıyaman Province in the southeast of the country for six months due to rabies.

Rabies was detected in dogs, but can be transmitted from animals to humans. The first case was registered at the end of February.

Epidemiological safety measures have been strengthened in the region. The population, especially dog owners, are being vaccinated, and all pets are being examined.