14 Mar. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

From March 2024 to February 2025, Iran's non-oil exports to Azerbaijan increased by 13.4% in value and 12.8% in volume,according to the Iranian Customs Service.

Statistics show that over 11 months, Iran supplied Azerbaijan with almost 800,000 tons of non-oil products worth $635 million, which is more than the figures for 2023-2024.

The main exports included agricultural products, food products, industrial goods, as well as petrochemical and chemical products.