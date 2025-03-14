Diplomats of Russia, China and Iran discuss Iranian nuclear issue

14 Mar. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Diplomats of Russia, China and Iran held a meeting in Beijing, where they discussed the Iranian nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions, Deputy Foreign Minister of China Ma Zhaoxu said.

"China, Russia and Iran held an in-depth exchange of views on the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions",

Ma Zhaoxu said.

The parties also agreed to maintain and strengthen partnership within the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Reports indicate that the meeting was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Ryabkov, as well as Deputy Foreign Ministers of China and Iran Ma Zhaoxu and Kazem Gharibabadi.

Yesterday, it became known that Tehran had received a letter from Donald Trump about proposals on the Iranian nuclear issue. The Iranian Foreign Ministry also reported contacts with the USA regarding this issue.