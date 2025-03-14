Aeroflot to increase number of flights from Moscow to Yerevan

14 Mar. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian airline Aeroflot has announced an increase in the number of flights between the capitals of Russia and Armenia in the summer schedule.

Currently, Aeroflot operates 4 flights per day. A fifth flight will be added from April 18, and a sixth flight will be operated from the summer.

"Starting June 30, another daily flight will be added, bringing the total frequency to six flights per day",

the airline announced.

By mid-summer, 42 flights per week will be available on the Moscow-Yerevan route, marking a 20% increase compared to last summer.