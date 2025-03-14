Lachin airport to start operating this year

14 Mar. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Reconstruction work at Lachin International Airport is currently ongoing, according to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers' Report on Activities in 2024.

"After the completion of Fuzuli and Zangilan airports, construction of Gorchu Airport in the liberated territories of the Lachin district is also ongoing",

the report of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reads.

The document also states that the airport in Azerbaijan's Lachin region is scheduled to be commissioned this year.

Meanwhile, a job fair was recently held in Lachin, as recruitment for airport staff continues.