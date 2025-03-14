Georgia calls Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement a historic step

14 Mar. 15:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Foreign Ministry commented on the agreement reached by Azerbaijan and Armenia on the full text of the peace treaty. The corresponding message was published on the social networks.

It specifically notes that Tbilisi welcomes the completion of negotiations between Baku and Yerevan on all 17 articles of the document.

"This is a historic step towards lasting peace and stability in the region",

the Georgian Foreign Ministry said.

Let us remind you that the day before, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov announced the completion of negotiations on the text of the peace treaty with Armenia on the sidelines of the XII Global Baku Forum. He explained that Yerevan had accepted Baku's proposals regarding the last two uncoordinated points of the document.

According to the minister, at the next stage Armenia must amend its constitution regarding territorial claims against Azerbaijan.