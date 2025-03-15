Armenia-Turkiye normalization continues - Mirzoyan

15 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenia-Turkiye normalization process continues, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at the National Assembly.

“In addition to establishing diplomatic relations, the opening of borders and relaunching transport infrastructures between us is crucial,” the diplomat said.

The minister highlighted the vital significance of relaunching the Gyumri-Kars railway. He also recalled that Armenia and Turkiye have some agreements, such as the agreement on jointly restoring the Ani Bridge.

“This supplements the already implemented decisions, which define the direct flights, and elimination of obstacles for air cargo shipments," Ararat Mirzoyan said.

The FM recalled the sides have agreements that so far haven’t been implemented, for example, the free movement across the border and opening of the border for citizens of third countries, as well as citizens of Armenia and Turkiye who have diplomatic passports.