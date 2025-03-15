Türkiye 3rd in Europe for onshore wind energy growth

15 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The capacity Türkiye built in onshore wind energy last year placed it among the top nations in Europe, according to data compiled from the latest report by industry association WindEurope.

Türkiye installed 1.3 gigawatts (GW) of onshore wind energy capacity in 2024, more than twice the volume installed in 2023.

It has moved up eight places to rank third in Europe, after Germany, which added the highest amount of onshore wind capacity to the grid, with 3.2 GW, and Finland, which installed about 1.4 GW.

Spain, with 1.1 GW, and France, with 1 GW of capacity increase, rounded the top five countries in Europe.