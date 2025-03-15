Pashinyan tells Putin peace talks with Azerbaijan completed

15 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about the completion of talks on a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, the press service of the Armenian head of government said after their phone call.

"The prime minister informed the Russian president that the draft of the treaty on establishing peace and interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan has been agreed and talks on this draft are over," the report reads.

Apart from that, the leaders touched upon some issues of the further development of mutually beneficial Russian-Armenian ties.

In addition, Pashinyan said he had accepted the Russian president’s invitation and will attend celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow on May 9.