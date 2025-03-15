U.S. praises Azerbaijan and Armenia for peace treaty progress

15 Mar. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States commends Armenia and Azerbaijan for concluding negotiations on a draft peace treaty, the U.S. State Department reported.

"This is an opportunity for both countries to turn the page on a decades-old conflict in line with President Trump’s vision for a more peaceful world," the statement reads.

The department stressed that now is the time for Baku and Yerevan to commit to peace, sign and ratify the treaty, and usher in a new era of prosperity for the people of the South Caucasus.

Earlier, it was announced the completion of negotiations on the draft text of the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.