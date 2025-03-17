Witkoff reveals details of talks with Putin

17 Mar. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff has stated that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was "positive".

" I met with President Putin. I think the meeting was somewhere between three and four hours. It was positive. It was a 'solution-based discussion,'" Witkoff said in an interview with CNN.

The envoy noted the Russian President accepts the philosophy of U.S. President Donald Trump, when it comes to ending the Ukraine conflict.

"President Trump wants to see an end to this. I think President Putin wants to see an end to this," Witkoff said.

According to him, a conversation between Putin and Trump may take place next week.