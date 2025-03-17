Erdogan urges Trump to lift sanctions hindering F-35s purchases

17 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. The Turkish leader urged Trump to lift sanctions that prevent turkey from updating its air force with modern U.S. fighters.

"Erdogan told Trump that he expects the U.S. to take steps in the context of the fight against terrorism, which will be done with Turkey's interests in mind. According to him, in order to develop cooperation between the two countries in the defense industry, it is necessary to lift sanctions CAATSA, complete the process of purchasing F-16s and resolve the issue of Turkey's re-inclusion in the F-35 program," the office said.

The U.S. removed Turkey from its F-35 fighter jets programme, after Ankara received the first parts of a Russian S-400 missile defence system.