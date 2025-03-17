17 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia will be insisting on the provision of security guarantees in order to ink a peace treaty and they include the neutral status of Ukraine and its refusal to join NATO, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"If we speak about a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, then it will definitely have an external contour. We will be insisting that concrete security guarantees should be the part of this agreement," Grushko said.

He noted that Ukraine’s neutral status and NATO member states’ refusal to admit this country as a member of the alliance must be the part of such guarantees.

According to Grushko, "such provisions were documented" in the draft agreements on security guarantees initiated by Russia in 2021, but Both of them were not supported, Izvestia reported.