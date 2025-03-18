Armenia renews daily shelling of Azerbaijan

18 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The positions of the Azerbaijani Army have been subjected to fire by the Armenian armed forces, the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

"From 22:15 on March 17 to 00:20 on March 18, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of Arpa settlement of Keshishkand region, Saybali settlement of Garakilsa region and Vagan settlement of Chanbarak region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions," the statement reads.

On March 18, at around 08:55, units of the Armenian armed forces also fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army using small arms from their positions in the Istisu settlement of the Basarkechar district.

A noteworthy detail is that the Armenian side has been shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army for the third day.

On March 16, the positions of the Azerbaijani Army have been subjected to fire from Armenia three times in 24 hours.

On March 17, units of the Armenian armed forces fired small arms at Azerbaijani Army positions from 01:25 a.m. to 12:55 p.m.