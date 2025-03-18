Kazakhstan and Japan to cooperate on nuclear energy

18 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan and Japan will train personnel for nuclear energy, as agreed upon by the foreign ministers of the two countries, Murat Nurtleu and Takeshi Iwaya, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

The parties established a consensus to collaborate on nuclear facility safety and the training of certified professionals in nuclear energy.

Nurtleu emphasized the importance of advancing the 'Central Asia + Japan' Dialogue as a key platform for discussing priority areas of cooperation.

"The Kazakh FM expressed gratitude to the Japanese side for its support and co-sponsorship of Kazakhstan’s resolution on establishing a UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan," the report reads.

Following the meeting, the Action Plan between the FMs of Kazakhstan and Japan for 2025-2026 was signed.