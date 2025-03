18 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said he is going to meet head of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk soon.

"I think that there will undoubtedly be a discussion with Musk in the near future," Kirill Dmitriev said.

He praised Musk's efforts to push the boundaries of human achievement, RIA Novosti reported.