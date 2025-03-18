Media: Hamas blames US for Gaza strikes

18 Mar. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hamas believes that the Washington administration is behind Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip and bears full responsibility for the events in the enclave, French media report.

"Considering the fact that the US has provided Israel with unlimited political and military support, Washington bears full responsibility for the killing of women and children in Gaza",

Hamas said.

Earlier, the White House reported that Israel's military-political leadership had contacted Washington before the air strike on Gaza.

Let us remind you that the IDF carried out air strikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip tonight.