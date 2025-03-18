Armenia, Georgia and Kazakhstan among top ten budget-friendly travel destinations

18 Mar. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Experts from the HelloSafe portal have compiled a list of countries, where tourists can save the most. Three post-Soviet countries – Kazakhstan, Georgia and Armenia – made it to the top ten most budget-friendly holiday options.

The rankings were based on the average daily travel expenses of travelers.

Kazakhstan came in second on the list after Laos, with an average daily cost of $20.

Armenia ranked sixth, while Georgia took eighth place. Myanmar rounded out the top ten, with daily expenses slightly exceeding $20.

In total, experts analyzed more than 130 tourism routes.