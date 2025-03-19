Trump instructs to review U.S. sanctions policy

19 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent to reassess the existing U.S. sanctions policy as it undermines the dollar's role as the world's reserve currency, according to Bessent.

"President Trump has instructed me to rethink the sanctions regime. For a long time, we had what I call 'lazy sanctions.' They would just sit there, we think that it threatened the dollar's reserve currency status as people moved out of the dollar," Scott Bessent said.

The U.S. Secretary of the Treasury stressed they are going for the maximum impact sanctions.