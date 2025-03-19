РУС ENG

Kazakhstan president assesses outcome of Putin-Trump talks

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed the outcome of the phone call between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump regarding Ukraine, Kazakh presidential spokesperson Ruslan Zheldibay said.

"The head of state believes that the two leaders have shown a commitment to achieving lasting peace through concrete agreements, which is essential for Eurasian security," Ruslan Zheldibay said.

According to him, Tokayev had previously urged all involved nations to begin negotiations on Ukraine to develop a “peace formula”.

© Photo :the Russian president's website
