Donald Trump: conversation with Putin was good and productive

19 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had a "great" conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"My phone conversation today with President Putin of Russia was a very good and productive one," Donald Trump said.

The U.S. leader noted Moscow and Washington agreed to an immediate ceasefire on all energy and infrastructure, with an understanding that we will be working quickly to have a complete ceasefire.

According to him, many elements of a contract for peace were discussed, and both sides would like to see the conflict end.