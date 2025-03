19 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held talks.

Brent oil crude futures fell 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $70.33 a barrel by 0730 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was down 25 cents, or 0.4%, at $66.65.

A potential ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict could lead to an easing of sanctions on Russian energy, which might raise oil supply and ease prices, analysts said.