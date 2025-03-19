Putin-Trump agreements to be discussed in Saudi Arabia

19 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Washington expects Ukraine to support agreements reached during the latest phone conversation between Russian and U.S. Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, the U.S. president’s Special Envoy Steven Witkoff said.

The envoy noted the sides "have some details to work out, of course," but "that will begin on Sunday in Jeddah."

Speaking about the upcoming consultations in Jeddah, Trump’s special envoy said Washington would send to Saudi Arabia a team led by U.S. national security advisor Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"And beyond that, we'll move to a full ceasefire, and we had some very good conversation today on the ingredients to achieve that. So all in all, really positive results," Steven Witkoff said.

He noted that up until recently, the sides didn't have consensus around the two aspects, the energy and infrastructure ceasefire and the Black Sea moratorium on firing. And now it's a relatively short distance to a full ceasefire from there, the envoy added.

According to Witkoff, Vladimir Putin said that he agreed with Donald Trump's posture on it all.