Kyrgyz parliament approves law on border with Tajikistan

19 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kyrgyz parliament reviewed and ratified the agreement on the state border with Tajikistan.

The adopted documents include draft laws on the "Ratification of the treaty between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border," the "Ratification of the agreement between the Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the construction and use of roads, as well as the arrangement and operation of road intersections," as well as the "Ratification of the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Tajikistan on ensuring access to water management and energy facilities".

This document was signed by the presidents of both countries, Emomali Rahmon and Sadyr Zhaparov, on March 13 in Bishkek.