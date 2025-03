19 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Detained Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu will remain in police custody for four days, Turkish media reported.

"Ekrem Imamoglu and those who were detained with him will remain in police custody for four days," CNN Turk reported.

The Prosecutor General's Office has brought charges against Imamoglu and more than 100 other individuals for corruption and bribery.

Authorities also closed several roads around Istanbul and banned demonstrations in the city for four days.