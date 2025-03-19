Russia resumes gas supplies to Armenia

19 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The supply of natural gas from Russia to Armenia which was temporarily suspended due to repair work in Georgia has resumed, Gazprom Armenia reported.

"Starting from 21:35 [local time] on March 18, the supply of natural gas, which was halted due to emergency repair work on the section of the North Caucasus-Transcaucasia transit gas pipeline in Georgia, has resumed," the statement reads.

The supply of natural gas from Russia to Armenia was suspended on Tuesday morning. An uninterrupted and reliable gas supply to the country's consumers would be maintained without restrictions using internal reserves and additional volumes of natural gas supplied from Iran, the company said.