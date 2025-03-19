Kazakh tourists don't need visa to visit Oman and Montenegro in 2025

19 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Montenegro and Oman extended the visa-free regime for citizens of Kazakhstan until December 31, 2025, the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

"This measure opens new opportunities for Kazakh citizens planning tourist and business trips to Montenegro, as well as contributes to strengthening bilateral cooperation," the ministry said.

Now, citizens of Kazakhstan can stay in Oman for up to 30 days, whereas the previous period was 14 days. The visa-free regime does not apply to work, education, or permanent residence.

Today, the Agreement on Mutual Visa Exemption between Kazakhstan and Morocco also comes into force.

This agreement provides for the cancellation of visa requirements for citizens of both countries who hold national passports, allowing them to stay in the territory of the other country without a visa for up to 30 calendar days within every 6-month period, starting from the day of entry into the country.